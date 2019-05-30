Judge: Voters should decide fate of St. Paul's new trash pickup system

A Ramsey County judge said Thursday that St. Paul should let voters decide whether the city should continue with the new standardized system for trash collecting.

Three residents sued the city after it reached a 2017 agreement with garbage haulers that centralized collection. Before that, residents had to arrange their own trash pickup.

In an October letter to the St. Paul City Council, Ramsey County elections manager Joe Mansky said a petition submitted to his office had 5,071 valid signatures — more than the 4,932 required to qualify for a city referendum. But the city council rejected the move to place a referendum on the ballot, saying they had authority over garbage collection.

Attorney Greg Joseph represents the residents. Joseph said the lawsuit was less about trash and more about maintaining citizens' rights to put an issue up to a vote in their city.

"It has to do with whether these are valid voter measures," he said. "The impact will be felt across a broad spectrum of law. It won't be confined to trash hauling."

In his memorandum, Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro said, "The City argues that placing the Referendum on the ballot 'would create unnecessary uncertainty and chaos in the garbage collection currently happening within the City' and could cause 'serious public health concerns.' The record is devoid of any evidence to support these claims."

City Attorney Lyndsey Olson says the city is considering appealing the ruling. Olson said in a statement Thursday, "The City of Saint Paul is assessing the impact the ruling has for the City, and its residents." She went on to write, "As the City plans for the operational and financial challenges this ruling may result in, including the potential burden to St. Paul taxpayers, we will continue to work with the consortium to ensure trash service continues for our 70,000 households."