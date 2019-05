University of Minnesota women's softball team plays first College World Series game Thursday

The University of Minnesota women's softball team plays UCLA Thursday afternoon at the College World Series in Oklahoma City — the first time that the Gophers have made it this far in the NCAA tournament.

They earned their place in the series by winning the Super Regional last weekend in Minneapolis. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with Erik Nelson about the team's prospects. He has been covering the team this season for the Minnesota Daily.