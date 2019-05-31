A conversation with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton

Kim Norton has been mayor of Minnesota's third largest city since January. She took the reins of city government after 10 years in the Minnesota House, where she was involved in a bill that established a $5.6 billion, 20-year development plan to "secure Mayo Clinic's and Minnesota's status as a global medical destination."

"My goal was to come here to make certain that everyone was considered in the development and growth of our community," she told MPR News host Tom Crann Wednesday. "How do we have strong neighborhoods? How do people feel safe no matter where they are in this community? How are there opportunities to eat and to work beyond Mayo Clinic?"

