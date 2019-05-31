Canadian fires trigger southern Minnesota air quality alert

An air quality alert has been issued for much of the southern half of the state due to pollution blowing in from Canada wildfires.

MPCA has issued Air Quality Alert for today valid through 9 PM tonight. Wildfire smoke has helped contribute gaseous pollutants to aid in ground-level ozone production in addition to very warm temperatures under hazy but mostly sunny skies. #AirQualityAlert #MNwx pic.twitter.com/rH4KxxZ39a — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) May 31, 2019

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the affected area include the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato, Marshall, Willmar, Hutchinson, Ortonville, and the Upper Sioux and Prairie Island Tribal nations.

The MPCA says air quality is expected to worsen as the day goes on, but then improve by the weekend.

The alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.