Five years in, Destination Medical Center plan kicks into high gear

Rochester, Minn., has seen a large increase in building and renovation due to the Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion investment project meant to enhance the area around Mayo Clinic and secure Rochester as a place people travel to for medical care.

The project is now in the fifth year of 20, and executive director Lisa Clarke told MPR News host Tom Crann it's moving from mostly planning to implementation. She spoke about its progress and its challenges, including concern from some community groups that they aren't being included in the project, at the Rochester Art Center Wednesday.

