Minnesota continues to grapple with disciplinary discrepancies

Students of color constitute only 31 percent of the student population, but they account for 66 percent of all suspensions and expulsions. Numbers like these were enough for the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to step in and try to deal with the disciplinary discrepancies.

MPR News host Angela Davis was joined by the former superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, Bernadeia Johnson, and former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, Kevin Lindsey, to talk about what the numbers say and what steps can be taken to address the issue.

