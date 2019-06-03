Coming up: The must-read books of the summer

A woman reads as she sunbathes in the summer heat in a park in central London on June 30, 2013.

Summer is a season for vacation plans, fun outdoor activities and, of course, making time for a consuming novel or intriguing memoir.

With countless exciting book releases coming up this summer and fall, MPR News host Kerri Miller will speak with MPR's Tracy Mumford and Stephanie Curtis about books to consider for your summer reading list.

Sometime this summer, MPR's book junkies will regroup to assess their summer reading and add new books to the summer reading list.

Recommended readings:

"The Best Bad Things" by Katrina Carrasco

"Inland" by Téa Obreht

"The Other Americans" by Laila Lalami

"The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood

"Consent" by Donna Freitas

"Recursion" by Blake Crouch

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead

"Underland: A Deep Time Journey" by Robert Macfarlane

"Orange World and Other Stories" by Karen Russell

"The Tenth Muse" by Catherine Chung

"Furious Hours" by Casey Cep

"Nuking the Moon: And Other Intelligence Schemes and Military Plots Left on the Drawing Board" by Vince Houghton

Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS