40 years since Fleetwood Mac teamed up with USC's marching band for 'Tusk'

It's been 40 years since the University of Southern California marching band recorded with Fleetwood Mac at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fleetwood Mac was recording "Tusk," their follow-up to the Grammy award-winning "Rumours" album, and arranged for the marching band to appear on the title track. The recording session was filmed and used in the song's music video. It includes images of Stevie Nicks showing off the baton-twirling skills that she learned in high school.