Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Josh Osich in the seventh inning of a game on May 26, 2019, in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Twins begin a series Tuesday night in Cleveland with a 40-18 record, the best in baseball. The team is scoring more runs per game than any other team, and they have an 11.5-game lead in the American League Central.

MPR News guest host Phil Picardi spoke with Howard Sinker about the team's success. Sinker is a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune.