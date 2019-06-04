Sherburne County proposes expanding jail for more ICE detainees

Protesters pray an sing hymns outside of the Sherburne County Jail.
Protesters pray and sing hymns outside of the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minn., Dec. 19, 2018. Sherburne County is proposing to expand its jail to provide space for up to 500 immigration detainees, an increase from the 300 beds now. 