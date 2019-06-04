Coming Up: Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg on real repentance

Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg Courtesy photo

"Say I'm sorry."

That's the refrain we repeat to children when they've hurt someone. But we all know words alone don't make it right. And in today's world of stubborn denials, glib apologies and quick comebacks, sincere amends are rare.

By contrast, Judaism teaches that true repentance is hard work, that forgiveness isn't cheap, and that the process is only over when a new path is forged.

Wednesday, we continue our Women of Faith series. Kerri Miller will speak with Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg about the Judaic concept of teshuvah and whether incomplete repentance does more harm than good.