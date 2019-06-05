Dylan releasing 14-disc Rolling Thunder box set

In this Dec. 8, 1975 file photo, Bob Dylan performs before a sold-out crowd in New York's Madison Square Garden, during a benefit concert for former Boxer Rubin Hurricane" Carter.

The shows during Bob Dylan's 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour were considered some of the most dynamic and interesting of his career.

Dylan and about 70 other artists, including Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Sam Shepard and Allen Ginsberg, were part of the revue. The shows had a theatrical flair and were staged in smaller venues than was typical for Dylan at the time.

A 14-disc box set, including rehearsals and six full shows from the tour, comes out on Friday, June 7. You can hear some of the songs right now on NPR's First Listen page.