New state program aims to support tech innovation in Minnesota

A new state program aims to help technology companies get started in Minnesota.

Launch Minnesota will provide information and grants to people who are starting companies in sectors including aerospace, agricultural processing, nanotechnology and medical devices. It has a yearly budget of $2.5 million and will be administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

MPR News guest host Phil Picardi spoke with DEED Commissioner Steve Grove about the program.