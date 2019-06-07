Lots of Twin Cities road woes this weekend with closures on I-35W, I-94, Highway 36

Whether you're traveling by Interstate 35W, Interstate 94 or Minnesota Highway 36 this weekend in the Twin Cities, you're going to hit a roadblock.

Here's what to know before you get behind the wheel.

Heading outstate? Check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's statewide traffic impacts map.

Interstate 35W in Minneapolis

Southbound I-35W will be closed between I-94 and Minnesota Highway 62 from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

And a heads up — this will hurt for south Minneapolis residents because most exit ramps off I-35W have been closed — the southbound I-35W to 46th Street ramp closes Monday until early July. That means motorists will need to drive farther south and exit on Diamond Lake Road.

I-94 in St. Paul

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, access to westbound I-94 will close on all ramps between Western Avenue and Minnesota Highway 280 until 5 a.m. Monday.

Then starting at 10 p.m. Friday, westbound I-94 will close between that stretch of road until Monday morning.

Minnesota Highway 36 in Oakdale

Eastbound Minnesota Highway 36 will close between Century Avenue and Interstate 694 from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.