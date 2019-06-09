As storm clouds swirl, an unexpected sanctuary appears in a small Minnesota town

Turbulent storm clouds swirl in the sky above the former Cleveland Methodist Church in Cleveland, Minn., on June 4, 2019.

Last Tuesday seemed like a great day for a Minnesota road trip.

Sunny skies, warm conditions, and — because I work Saturdays and Sundays — the day off.

There was a chance of strong thunderstorms, but the forecasts I saw that morning put the timing into the evening hours. Plenty of time to reach a few places in the Mankato and St. Peter areas that were on my photography to-do list, and make it back to the Twin Cities before the storms hit.

The storms, though, had other ideas.

By midday they were rolling across western Minnesota. By mid-afternoon they were nearing the Minnesota River valley.

Raindrops started falling as I finished taking photos at my last stop.

I charted a new course for getting back to the Cities, trying to avoid the worst of the severe weather. As I headed east from St. Peter on State Highway 99, with wind gusts picking up and storm clouds swirling, I noticed an interesting steeple off to my right that seemed like it could make a good photo against the dark sky.

That proved to be the start of an interesting and unexpected diversion on a stormy afternoon. I posted a Twitter story about the experience later in the week; you can follow what happened via those posts:

I thought it might make an interesting photo with the storm clouds so I pulled off into "downtown" Cleveland (it's actually kind of on a hill), hopped out of the car amid the thunder, and took some photos. I had to get low to the ground to get the right angle.... pic.twitter.com/0HX1LBwo9H — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

Two older gentlemen had pulled up next to my poorly parked Subaru. In a few milliseconds contemplating the storms, the weather warnings, the not knowing quite where I was planning to go next in unfamiliar territory, I said: "Sure!" .... — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

I wasn't expecting much. Like I said - it looked LONG abandoned and pretty plain from the outside. But as we stepped inside, the remaining light from outside amid the still-darkening sky revealed...... — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

And this..... (In memory of Josiah Wakefield) pic.twitter.com/QvCWhTi168 — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

There were more, but the guys couldn't get the lights to work so it was pretty dark inside. They were from the local historical society that owns the building, and just happened to be seeing how dry / secure it was (didn't seem much concerned about the storms).... — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

They wanted to check out the basement, too.... but still no lights. So I turned on my phone flashlight and we looked around at what once had been the church kitchen / hall but was now empty and damp (no pics, it was way too dark)..... — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

So I've forgotten their names (argh). I did leave them my card and an offer to send them one of the storm cloud photos if they wanted; I haven't heard anything. Headed back on the road where I encountered storm damage and flooding in Lakeville.... pic.twitter.com/JQw7sicsKI — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

Slight digression... while we were in the church entrance one of the guys made an offhand mention that the historical society wanted to sell the building and that if I wanted to come down from the Cities to start a congregation, it could be a good fit.... — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

According to that, no services in the church for 25 years - but clearly someone has been keeping an eye on the place and its history in the meantime. .... — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

But I'm glad I did. Not a world-changing event but a serendipitous crossing of paths and a brief glimpse inside a tiny church and its beautiful windows that have stood witness to such a vast amount of history and change in Minnesota and the world..... — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

A good reminder to take a chance, at least every now and then, and take the road less traveled. You never know what you might find.



(And if anyone knows who those guys might be - let me know)



-30- — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 7, 2019

Update: After posting the story on Twitter last Thursday, I received a lot of feedback — including from someone who knows the two men from the historical society, and can put me in touch with them to share a photo of the church against the stormy sky.

Andrew Krueger is the weekend editor at MPR News. Reach him at akrueger@mpr.org, or on Twitter @akpix.