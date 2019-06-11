Como Zoo calls for public vote to name baby zebra

The Como Zoo is asking the public to help name its new baby zebra that was born on May 30.

The foal was born on May 30, and is the third offspring for Minnie, one of the zoo's three adult Grant's zebras. Another female, Thelma, is expected to give birth in the coming days.

The zoo is turning to Twitter to direct fans of its fauna to an online survey with four prospective names for the new foal, a female. Both of the zoo's females had foals in 2014

Attention Twitter followers! We need your help in naming the baby Zebra! Voting ends next Monday!



Click here to vote: https://t.co/T9XmoTFaKu pic.twitter.com/82Q9WyKeXo — Como Zoo (@ComoZoo) June 10, 2019

The options for the newest foal's name include Claire, Elsie, Lydia and Nia. The zoo will keep the survey open through next Monday.