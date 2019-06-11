As ticks spread in Minnesota, so do the diseases they carry

The incidence of Lyme disease is rising in Minnesota. The state gets about 1,000 reports of confirmed cases each year, four times the number it saw in the late 1990s.

But Lyme isn't the only tick-borne disease found in the state. There is also anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and several others you don't want to get.

Angela Davis talked with two guests about Lyme and other tick-borne diseases: What are the symptoms and treatments, why are they spreading, and how can you protect yourself against the ticks that carry them?

Dave Neitzel is an epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health, where he supervises the Vectorborne Diseases Unit. Dr. Andrew Thompson is an Infectious Diseases Specialist at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth.

