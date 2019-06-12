How to curb Native homelessness?

Last week, a temporary shelter in Minneapolis that housed nearly 200 people — mostly Native Americans — closed.
The so-called navigation center, intended to give people a safe place to stay during the brutal winter, was built in response to a growing homeless encampment.
It also showed how dire the housing crisis is in Minnesota.
In 2015, Native people accounted for 8 percent of Minnesota's homeless adult population even though they were just 1 percent of the overall population, according to a survey by Wilder Research .
The collaboration among tribal government, nonprofits, city and state government was unprecedented.
Two guests who were involved with creating the temporary shelter — Patina Park, executive director of the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center, and Sam Strong, Red Lake tribal secretary — shared lessons they learned and their plans to replicate similar shelters in the state.
