Video: Dad jokes that are so bad they're good

When does a joke become a dad joke?

When it becomes apparent.

What did the father bison say to his son?

"Bison!"

Want to hear a joke about construction?

We're still working on it!

All right, all right, we'll stop.

Sure, dad jokes make you cringe and roll your eyes but that's the beauty of the dad joke — they're so bad that sometimes (hey, we said sometimes) they're actually amazing.

So in honor of Father's Day this Sunday, we rounded up some of the raddest dads around town to tell us their cheesiest dad jokes.