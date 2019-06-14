Private university in Bloomington says it's taking former Argosy students

Students walk through the atrium of Argosy University, Twin Cities on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington says it is taking in hundreds of students left behind when Argosy University in Eagen, Minn., suddenly closed.

The private university, with a focus on alternative health care, said regional accreditation officials have approved a plan that would allow it to accept former Argosy students in five degree programs.

• Associate of Applied Science in Medical Assisting • Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology • Associate of Science in Radiation Therapy • Associate of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology • Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology

In March, the parent company of Argosy University and several Art Institute campuses shut down 22 career schools, leaving thousands of students with limited prospects for getting their degrees. That included about 1,100 students at the Eagan campus.

Some students have found placement at other Minnesota schools. Dental hygiene students were able to finish the final months of their education at Century College in White Bear Lake.

Northwestern Health Sciences said it will also offer five new programs taught by former Argosy instructors, in the fall.

"Our university is the logical place for these programs and these students," said Dale Healey, dean of the College of Health and Wellness at NWHSU. "We are exclusively focused on health sciences education and training the next generation of health care leaders."

The university added that tuition rates will be slightly lower than those at Argosy.