11 Minnesota nursing homes in need of greater oversight

Eleven Minnesota nursing homes are on a list of facilities cited by federal officials for patterns of health and safety violations.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Aging released a list of 400 nursing homes across the country that are in need of tighter oversight. The facilities were identified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says two nursing homes in Rochester and Red Wing already receive twice the normal amount of inspections and risk losing federal funding if problems are not addressed.

The 11 facilities identified for stricter oversight are just 3 percent of Minnesota's nursing homes. The state has about 375 nursing facilities that serve 40,000 residents.