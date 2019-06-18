Photos: Here's all the new food you can eat the State Fair this year

Nordic waffles in pebbles and bam bam and al pastor varieties: Pebbles and bam bam with warm Reese's chocolate peanut butter cups and fruity cereal; and waffle al pastor made with Mexican-style marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and salsa verde. Find it at Nordic Waffles at the West End Market, southwest section.

Cheesy Sriracha funnel cake bites, battered duck wings, shrimp and grits fritters and Turkish pizza are among more than 30 new foods heading for the Minnesota State Fair this year.

Fair officials released the annual list Tuesday morning for the 12-day food fest that opens Aug. 22 and runs through Labor Day.

The list includes items from seven new vendors, including the Blue Ox Burger Bar; Brim (serving a Grilled Sota sandwich) Funky Grits; iPierogi; Kora's Cookie Dough; Strawberries 'n Creme' and Thelma's Handmade Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Fair officials say they'll have nearly 500 food offerings this year and about 300 different concession locations.

They're also wrapping up a major construction project with a new building and revamped entrance on the north end of the fair, along Snelling Avenue near the north terminus of the Sky Glider ride.

The ever-popular Great Minnesota Get-Together broke the 2 million attendance mark for the first time last year.

But back to the food — here's a look at what you get snack on while walking the grounds later this summer.