Heads-up: Semi rollover shuts MN 36 west near Stillwater

The Minnesota State Patrols says it expects westbound Minnesota Highway 36 near Stillwater to be closed until early Tuesday afternoon following a semitrailer rollover and fire.

The crash blocked all lanes of the westbound side of the highway near Manning Avenue and authorities have also closed the eastbound side of the highway as recovery efforts continue at the site of the crash.

Traffic is being diverted onto side roads and the patrol says it may be several hours before the road reopens.