U Twin Cities undergrad tuition to top $15K next school year

Students and staff members walk on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis in April 2015.

In-state undergraduates at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus will pay another $337 in tuition and fees during the next school year, pushing the price tag to $15,027.

University regents on Wednesday approved a budget that includes a 2 percent tuition hike for the 2019-20 academic year.

Outgoing university president Eric Kaler had requested a 2.5 percent increase.

To make up the difference in the budget, the U will pull $900,000 from its reserve fund and forgo $700,000 in proposed spending.

In December, the regents approved a 10 percent increase for new out-of-state students. Currently enrolled students who are not from Minnesota or states with tuition reciprocity agreements will pay an additional 5.5 percent.