Coming up: Can organizations keep up with the changing volunteer force?

Minnesota leads the nation in volunteerism. Over 45 percent of Minnesotans volunteered in 2018, placing the state behind only Utah in the national rankings.

While that sounds like a reliable volunteer force for Minnesota nonprofits, the people donating their time are changing and want different experiences than volunteers of the past.

Host Angela Davis will speak with three guests on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. how organizations can adapt to this new generation of volunteers.

Guests:

Tracy Nielsen, executive director of HandsOn Twin Cities.

Karmit Bulman, executive director of the Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration.

Susan Schuster, senior community relations consultant for Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The audio from this program will be posted in the afternoon on Friday, June 21.

