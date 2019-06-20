Why Juneteenth matters

On June 19, 1865, the people of Texas were finally informed — two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation — that all enslaved people across the U.S. were no longer property of their masters.

This holiday commemorates the struggles of the past and shows the way to a more equitable future, as the White House threatens to undo advances in voting rights and affirmative action.

Counter Stories reflects on the legacy of Juneteenth and the community's continuous fight for equality and a different kind of freedom.

Hosts:

• Don Eubanks, associate professor at Metropolitan State University and cultural consultant

• Anthony Galloway, executive director of Arts Us

• Hlee Lee, owner of "the other media group"

• Luz Maria Frias, attorney and legal consultant

• Marianne Combs, arts reporter for MPR News

Special thanks to Lee Henry Jordan, state and Midwest regional director for the national Juneteenth celebration, and Josie Johnson, civil rights activist and education advocate.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.