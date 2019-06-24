What does the future of retail hold?

Jenny Kipka waited at the checkout line at Target in Roseville, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015.

Big box stores like Sears and Kmart have been closing in Minnesota and around the country. According to Coresight Research, U.S. retailers have announced more than 7,150 store closures so far in 2019 — well above the number at this time last year.

Other stores like Target and Walmart seem to be holding steady and expanding their online presence.

What about smaller businesses on Main Streets around Minnesota? How are they faring in this age of retail?

MPR News host Angela Davis sat down with a marketing professor and a retail analyst and consultant to talk about what's happening in retail right now and what the future could hold.

Guests:

George John, marketing professor at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota

Carol Spieckerman, retail analyst and consultant