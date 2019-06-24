Sorting the reality from the rhetoric about deportation

President Trump launched his re-election campaign last week promising to immediately deport millions of undocumented immigrants. Raids were scheduled to begin in 10 cities on Sunday — but Saturday afternoon, the president tweeted that the operation would be delayed two weeks to see if Congress can "work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border."

Many analysts say the plan to deport millions is not tethered to reality. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is already struggling with staffing and budgeting constraints. Currently, ICE is detaining the largest number of migrants in its history — more than 50,000 a day — because of an influx of Central American migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Many say the agency simply doesn't have the personnel or money to carry out mass deportation orders.

MPR News host Kerri Miller was joined by two guests to sort the reality from the rhetoric.

Guests:

Laura Collins, director of the Economic Growth Initiative at the Bush Institute

Theresa Cardinal Brown, former Department of Homeland Security policy adviser

