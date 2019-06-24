Memorial, 1.4-mile run to be held in honor of Gabriele Grunewald

The husband of late distance runner Gabriele Grunewald says there will be a memorial gathering and run in her honor Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Justin Grunewald said on Instagram that June 25 would have been her 33rd birthday and will feature a gathering at B.F. Nelson Park in northeast Minneapolis.
Gabriele Grunewald died June 11 after a long battle with cancer, which coincided with her top-level middle distance running career.
She was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma when she was 22, and later thyroid and liver cancer. She won the 3,000-meter indoor U.S. championship in 2014.
Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have both designated the day in her honor and both are expected to pay their respects to the Perham, Minn., native at the event.
View this post on Instagram
Dear friends, Let's celebrate @gigrunewalds birthday. It coincidentally coincides with 'Gabriele Grunewald Day.' We will go for a short run (feel free to add on before or after) then go find food and drinks at a location TBD. Tuesday June 25 will be proclaimed Gabriele Grunewald Day in the state of Minnesota, and we'll be #RunningOnHope in Gabe's honor (with Gabe). 6:15pm at BF Nelson Park in Minneapolis. 1.405 mi run / walk + honorary words from @mngovernor @jacobfrey1 and @justingrunewald1 + live printing of @bravelikegabe merch available for purchase by our friends at @trackclubco + treats from @jonnypops @genUCAN and @pickybars. Everyone is welcome! We'll see you on Tuesday. #bravelikegabe @bravelikegabe
The gathering is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and will feature a 1.4-mile run and walk in her honor. Organizers are urging anyone who can't make it to the event to run or walk 1.4 miles in memory of Grunewald, wherever they can.
Grunewald established a foundation before she died, Brave Like Gabe, to help fund research into rare cancers.