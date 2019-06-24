Memorial, 1.4-mile run to be held in honor of Gabriele Grunewald

June 25 would have been Gabriele Grunewald's 33rd birthday. A memorial and 1.4-mile run is set for Tuesday night at a northeast Minneapolis park in her honor.

The husband of late distance runner Gabriele Grunewald says there will be a memorial gathering and run in her honor Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Justin Grunewald said on Instagram that June 25 would have been her 33rd birthday and will feature a gathering at B.F. Nelson Park in northeast Minneapolis.

Gabriele Grunewald died June 11 after a long battle with cancer, which coincided with her top-level middle distance running career.

She was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma when she was 22, and later thyroid and liver cancer. She won the 3,000-meter indoor U.S. championship in 2014.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have both designated the day in her honor and both are expected to pay their respects to the Perham, Minn., native at the event.

The gathering is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and will feature a 1.4-mile run and walk in her honor. Organizers are urging anyone who can't make it to the event to run or walk 1.4 miles in memory of Grunewald, wherever they can.

Grunewald established a foundation before she died, Brave Like Gabe, to help fund research into rare cancers.