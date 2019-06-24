St. Cloud Times calls out "cowards" for racism, xenophobia

A recent New York Times article turned the spotlight on St. Cloud and the hostilities toward immigrants and refugees there.

Some white residents say they are frightened by the growing number of Somali-Americans in St. Cloud. One person is quoted saying "If our country becomes like Somalia, there is nowhere for us to go."

The editorial board of the St. Cloud Times published a response titled "Cowards Will Be our Downfall."

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke to Lisa Schwarz, news director of the St. Cloud Times, about the newspaper's editorial.

