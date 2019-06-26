Twin Cities food scene is evolving

Minnesota is racking up awards and notable chefs, and people are noticing.

But do other cities really envy the Twin Cities restaurant scene? And do people feel like Minnesota has become a food destination?

MPR News host Angela Davis was joined by Star Tribune restaurant critic Rick Nelson, who recently wrote a piece saying that the dining scene in the Twin Cities has greatly improved, and Justin Sutherland of St. Paul's Handsome Hog and former contestant on Bravo TV's "Top Chef."

This hour, we explored distinctive dining in our state, how we got here, what factors played into us having a diverse and dynamic food scene, and what the future of eating in the Twin Cities looks like.

Guests:

Rick Nelson, Star Tribune restaurant critic and columnist

Justin Sutherland, founding executive chef at St. Paul's Handsome Hog and former contestant on Season 16 of Bravo TV's "Top Chef"

