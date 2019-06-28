How to find purpose at work

As adults, we spend a huge part of our waking hours working. Business experts say finding purpose at work may increase job satisfaction and productivity. And a growing body research suggests having a strong life purpose is good for your physical and mental health - and may even decrease your risk of dying early.

Now, with a low unemployment rate and another cohort of college graduates heading out into the world, MPR's Chris Farrell spoke with two guests who have been writing and thinking for decades about how to find meaning in work.

Guests:

Richard Leider— Founder of Inventure - The Purpose Company, a coaching and consulting firm

Barbara Hoese— President of Pentecore Coaching, a leadership coaching and development firm

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS