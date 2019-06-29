U.S. Highway 52 reopens near Pine Island; major flooding continues downstream

Flood waters of the Middle Fork Zumbro River spill across Eighth Street SE in Pine Island, Minn., on Friday.

U.S. Highway 52 near Pine Island, northwest of Rochester, reopened Saturday morning after being closed by flood waters for much of the previous day.

Meanwhile downstream, water levels continued to rise along the Zumbro River in the wake of storms Friday that dropped more than a half-foot of rain in some locations.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported just after 7 a.m. Saturday that Highway 52 was reopened to traffic, after the Middle Fork of the Zumbro River receded and crews were able to clear the four-lane highway.

#Highway52 near #PineIsland is open once again. The water receded and the road was cleaned overnight. Traffic is flowing again in both directions. #mndot #rochmn pic.twitter.com/LYCZQ4ACnN — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 29, 2019

But as Highway 52 reopened, another major highway closed. MnDOT reported Saturday morning that U.S. Highway 63 is closed at Zumbro Falls because of flooding along the Zumbro River.

The National Weather Service reported the river reached a level of 26.22 feet early Saturday at Zumbro Falls — just above major flood stage. That's up from a river stage of just under 8 feet on Friday morning.

Saturday morning's river stage is the highest recorded in Zumbro Falls since devastating flooding in 2010 — though it was far below the 2010 level, when the river crested at more than 35 feet.

The flooding once again swamped many farm fields across the region, after a wet spring delayed the planting season.

VIDEO: Dozens of cattle are floating down the river near Oxbow Park in Byron after heavy overnight rainfall hit the area. Authorities say it’s not uncommon for this stretch to see flooding after a storm @KTTCTV #rochmn @NWSLaCrosse



📸: Donny Ehlenfeldt of Byron, MN pic.twitter.com/Ekd4f3rR5b — Shannon Rousseau (@shannonrousseau) June 28, 2019

And several dozen cattle were swept away by Zumbro River flood waters near Byron on Friday.

Farmer Brent Eustice said later in the day that about 30 of the cows had been spotted in the area; the other 20 or so remained missing.