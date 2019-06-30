Marchers protesting immigration, border policies fill Minneapolis streets

Clarence Richard of Minnetonka, Minn. holds a doll in a cage Sunday during a march and rally in Minneapolis calling for an end to the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border and in Minnesota through deportation. "Our own government is keeping kids in cages," said Jeff Edelstein, a friend of Richard. "How can this be happening in our country?" 