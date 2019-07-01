Photos: In chasing Tour de France, a photographer finds her voice


German rider Jan Ullrich attempts to catch lead riders in 2004.
1 2004 Stage 13 / Plateau de Beille, France: German rider Jan Ullrich (Team T-Mobile) attempts to catch Lance Armstrong and Ivan Basso on Plateau de Beille on July 17, 2004. Covering the Tour de France was an extraordinary adventure my husband I will never forget. For 21 days, we had one mission: take great pictures. Upon arrival we were given course books containing maps and timetables, and then we were on our own. We worked more than 12 hours a day, often sacrificing sleep and meals for the sake of the chase. But we were ecstatic. We were no longer watching it on TV, we were now a part of the race. 
Left: Alberto Contador and Angel Vicioso; Right: The peloton through trees
2 (Left) 2005 Stage 17 / Pau, France: Alberto Contador and Angel Vicioso (Team Liberty Seguros) at the start in Pau, France on July 20, 2005. (Right) 2005 Stage 17 / Luneville to Karlsruhe, France: The peloton travels through a boulevard of trees early in the race to Karlsruhe on July 8, 2005. Unlike any other sporting event, the Tour constantly evolves as it moves from town to town, presenting different opportunities and challenges. My husband and I were pushed to take risks and make quick decisions, sometimes leading to disappointing results. A preplanned shot could be derailed by a sudden change in light, or a last-minute obstruction. Working with the unexpected was a daily routine. 
The breakaway pack races past a wheat field on July 9, 2004.
3 2004 Stage 6 / Bonneval to Angers: The breakaway pack races past a wheat field on July 9, 2004. Each day my husband and I tried to catch the riders as many times as possible, relying on printed maps and timetables to leapfrog the race all the way to the finish. Although this scene appears idyllic, we dashed in and out of this field as soon as the riders passed. On a good day, we were able to catch them three to five times. On difficult days, sometimes we ended up with just one stop. 
The Fassa Bortolo lead-out train races toward the finish.
4 2004 Stage 2 / Namur, France: The Fassa Bortolo lead-out train races toward the finish on July 5, 2004. On this day, my husband and I tried something different. Rather than photograph at the finish line, I went a half-mile before the finish, hoping to catch something more dynamic. At one point I was so nervous, my teeth hurt. I triple-checked my settings. Five times. No matter how much I prepared, everything could change. As the cheers grew louder and closer, I saw before me the stunning lead-out train coming at me at 45 mph. I don't remember hitting the shutter, but the intensity of the moment left me speechless. 
Left: Team Credit Agricole prepares to launch; Right: A bike gets washed.
5 (Left) 2004 Stage 4 / Cambrai, France: Team Credit Agricole prepares to launch for the team time trial on July 7, 2004. (Right) 2004 Stage 5 / Chartres, France: A Euskaltel team bike gets washed after the race on July 8, 2004. In the midst of all the chaotic energy, I was often drawn to the quieter moments of the Tour: the last seconds before the high-pressure team time trial, or the team mechanic washing and tuning bikes late into the night. 
Spectators gather on the mountainside and await the arrival of the race.
6 2005 Stage 14 / Agde to Ax-3 Domaines, France: Spectators gather on the mountainside and await the arrival of the race on July 16, 2005. My husband and I really appreciated how the Europeans would make a holiday of a seeing a race that only passes by for a brief moment. This was especially evident in the mountains. On some climbs, spectators even arrived weeks in advance, equipped with camping gear, bikes, flags and costumes. 
A rider from the Euskaltel team takes off for the individual time trial.
7 2006 Prologue / Strasbourg, France - July 1, 2006 : A rider from the Euskaltel team takes off for the individual time trial on July 1, 2006. For most of the Tour, the typical rider plays the role of an anonymous team "domestique." The time trial is an opportunity for them to be appreciated as individuals. At two-minute intervals, each rider leaves the start ramp followed by a support car displaying the rider's name and nationality. 
The Discovery team leads the race through the heavy July downpour.
8 2005 Stage 7 / Luneville to Karlsruhe: The Discovery team leads the race through the heavy July downpour, en route to Karlsruhe on July 10, 2005. Shooting in the rain changes everything. While it made covering the race more demanding, it also offered different opportunities. My first day on the back of a motorcycle, I spent five hours shooting in the rain, wiping down my cameras every chance I had. A Tour organizer apologized profusely for giving me a day with such poor conditions, but I was grinning ear-to-ear. 
Left: Lance Armstrong charges; Right: Spectators await for the race.
9 (Left) 2005 Stage 14 / Ax-3-Domaines - July 16, 2005: Lance Armstrong charges toward the mountain-top finish line on July 16, 2005. Armstrong was the most dominant Tour rider during these years. He was subsequently stripped of his Tour titles due to doping-related infractions. Many riders from the Armstrong era have also been sanctioned for using banned substances. (Right) 2004 Stage 13 / Plateau de Beille, France: Spectators await the race arrival on July 17, 2004. Lance Armstrong's facial expression was almost always intense, but stoic. So when Sports Illustrated asked for a tight, vertical shot of him grimacing, we made the high-risk decision to forego all shooting opportunities along the course and headed straight to the last climb of the day. I waited for him at a curve a quarter mile from the finish. I will never forget the weight of the pressure I felt that day. 
Photographers take their position moments before the peloton arrives.
10 2005 Stage 3 / Tours, France: Photographers take their position moments before the peloton arrives at the finish on July 4, 2005. This is the typical photographers' scrum at the finish line of each stage. One day, as my husband and I anxiously prepared for the race to arrive, one photographer amusingly pointed to a French TV camera. The cameraman was completely drenched in sweat. As he wiped his forehead with a trembling hand, he expressed how nervous he was. 
Matthias Kessler (Team T-Mobile) celebrates his stage victory.
11 2006 Stage 3 / Valkenburg (Netherlands): Matthias Kessler (Team T-Mobile) celebrates his stage victory on July 4, 2006. For riders not in contention for the yellow jersey, a stage win at the Tour de France holds great significance. It's one of the most prestigious achievements in cycling, and can elevate a rider's career to an entirely new level. 
Mikel Astarloza ushers his wounded teammate Jean-Patrick Nazon.
12 2004 Stage 6 / Angers, France: Mikel Astarloza ushers his wounded teammate Jean-Patrick Nazon (Team AG2R) towards the finish line on July 9, 2004. In the periphery of the race, my husband and I often witnessed very human moments of friendship and camaraderie. I also found great support among the press corps of international photographers. After shooting the race from the motorcycle one day, I was crushed to find I had nothing spectacular. What a wasted opportunity. A photographer I had befriended came to me and emphatically said something in Japanese. I did not understand a word he said, but the message was clear: "Get up! Start again." 
The peloton enters the Alps and begins to ascend the Col du Tourmalet.
13 2006 Stage 11 / Col du Tourmalet, France: The peloton enters the Alps and begins to ascend the Col du Tourmalet on July 13, 2006. The Tour becomes a different race once it enters the mountains. The race strategy shifts dramatically for the teams, and the logistics become much more difficult for the press corps. The Tour could be won or lost in a single decisive move. For photographers, the mountains offer breathtaking views, but severely restricted ways of accessing the race itself. 
Members of the Tour de France corporate sponsor entourage relax.
14 2006 Stage 10 / Pau, France: Members of the Tour de France corporate sponsor entourage relax after the day's race on July 12, 2006. Another quiet moment outside the race, adding to the richness of the Tour. 
Team Euskaltel's Inigo Landaluze tries to bridge the gap to the breakaway.
15 2006 Stage 10 / Cambo-les-Bains to Pau, France: Team Euskaltel's Inigo Landaluze tries to bridge the gap to the breakaway on July 12, 2006. Fans from around the world come to see the mountains stages of the Tour, hoping to catch the most dramatic parts of the race. On popular portions of the climb, spectators get dangerously close, sometimes taking down riders and affecting the outcome of the race. 
Julian Dean goes down in a solo crash 250 meters from the finish.
16 2006 Stage 5 / Caen, France: Julian Dean (Credit Agricole) goes down in a solo crash 250 meters from the finish line in on July 6, 2006. While many photographers aimed for the typical finish line moment, I preferred to capture the drama leading up to the victory. One day I left a "good spot" at the finish line and took a risk. This is the image I got that day, which was featured as a two-page spread in Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of the Year issue. 
Michele Scarponi (Team Domina Vacanze) races against the clock.
17 2004 Stage 19 / Besancon, France: Michele Scarponi (Team Domina Vacanze) races against the clock in the 55-kilometer individual time trial Besancon, France on July 24, 2004. During the final individual time trial in 2004, we chose a position on a slight downhill, at the apex of an off-camber curve. Coming at me at a high speed, riders used me as a visual marker, much like how a skier sees the slalom flag. 
The peloton races down the Champs-Elysees in Paris to close another Tour.
18 2006 STAGE 20 / Paris, France: The peloton races down the Champs-Elysees in Paris to close another Tour on July 23, 2006. Reaching the end in Paris always conjured up such a mixture of emotions. After three weeks of intensity, my husband and I were depleted. And yet, we did not want it to end. For me, it was the camaraderie among the press photographers I always missed most. We collectively ran a parallel race to the cyclists, an experience only other photographers could understand. This photo was taken in Paris, as we bid farewell to our final Tour de France. 