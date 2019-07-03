Rural nursing homes fall victim to at-home aging trends

They call it the Silver Tsunami. Baby boomers are aging and they're going to need more care. But as much as possible, boomers want that care to happen at home. That means there's a big demand for at-home care and less for traditional nursing homes, which are shutting their doors.

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with three guests about caregiving trends in Minnesota and how rural nursing homes are closing around the state. MPR News reporter Peter Cox has looked at this issue closely and will join the program along with Patti Cullen, president and CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota, and Rajean Moone, the faculty director for long-term care administration at the University of Minnesota. He is also the executive director of the Minnesota Leadership Council on Aging.

