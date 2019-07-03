Man fatally shot after standoff in Eagan

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night following a standoff with Eagan police.

Officers were called to a domestic assault involving a firearm at about 6 p.m. According to a statement from the Eagan Police Department, officers located the suspect, who was armed. Following a short foot chase, police say they contained the suspect in an area near the 1900 block of Seneca Drive.

Officers attempted negotiations for several hours and at some point during that time, shots were fired and the man was struck.

He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Eagan police have scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference where they will provide more information about the shooting.