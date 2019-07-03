Meth seizures on the rise in Minnesota

The Drug Enforcement Administration is reporting that seizures of methamphetamine are up substantially in Minnesota. The agency has seized 761 pounds of the drug since the beginning of the year through mid-June.

That's compared to 871 pounds all of last year.

And Minnesota is not alone. Meth busts are up across the country. Ken Solek, an assistant special agent in charge for the DEA, discussed the situation with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.