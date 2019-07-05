Photos: Flying Fortress takes Minn. WWII vets on the ride of a lifetime


1 Rain comes down on a B-17G Flying Fortress, front, and a B-25 Mitchell at Holman Field at the St. Paul Downtown Airport Thursday. The B-17G has a gross weight of 65,500 pounds when fully loaded. 
2 Crew Chief Hank Morrissey inspects one of the Flying Fortress's engines between flights at Holman Field in St. Paul Thursday. 
3 World War II veterans Andy Anderson, left, and Ken Schutt greet each other before boarding flights in the Aluminum Overcast Thursday. Anderson was a combat engineer in the Army's 8th Infantry Division and Schutt served in the Army Air Corps Air Transport Command 7th Ferry. 
4 Crew Chief Hank Morrissey runs to the plane through the rain between flights at Holman Field. Between 1935 and 1945, Boeing produced 12,732 B-17 bombers. 
5 Pins adorn World War II veteran Andy Anderson's hat. The bottom pin, known and a "Ruptured Duck" pin, was given to veterans who served in World War II and were honorably discharged. 
6 Two of the Aluminum Overcast's Wright R-1820 Cyclone engines are seen from the bombardier station inside the plane as it flies over Minnesota Thursday. Each of the plane's 4 engines generates 1,200 horsepower. 
7 World War II veteran Andy Anderson, 95, takes a flight above the St. Croix River valley in the Aluminum Overcast on the Fourth of July. Anderson was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during the war, where he helped build the runways that B-17's and other planes landed on. 
8 A Norden bombsight looks down on Minnesota from inside the Aluminum Overcast's bombardier station Thursday. The station, situated on the underside of the plane below the cockpit, offered the bombardier a panoramic view of the terrain below -- and gave them the ability to control the plane during bombing runs. 
9 A rear-facing turret inside the Aluminum Overcast looks out through overcast skies onto St. Paul Thursday. The plane was built in 1945 and was never flown in combat. 
10 A .50-caliber machine gun hangs on a side window mount inside the Aluminum Overcast as it flies over Minnesota Thursday. When fully equipped, the B-17G could carry 13 of the guns and a bomb payload of 17,600 pounds. 
11 Pilots Rex Gray, left, and Jim Laing fly the B-17G Aluminum Overcast over Minnesota on the Fourth of July. The plane was built without hydraulic steering and instead uses cables that run from the cockpit to the steering components. "It's a muscle plane," Gray said. 
12 Pilots Rex Gray and Jim Laing taxi a B-17G Flying Fortress on the runway at Holman Field in St. Paul Thursday. The plane can hold 1,700 gallons of fuel and stay in the air for about 8 hours. 
13 The wing and engines of a B-17G Flying Fortress are reflected on the runway at Holman Field Thursday. The Aluminum Overcast is owned by the Experimental Aircraft Association and is kept in Oshkosh, Wis., but travels to airshows around the country. 