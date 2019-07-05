Another wet week in Minnesota

Mark Seeley, climatologist and meteorologist at the University of Minnesota, talks with Cathy Wurzer in the MPR studios. University of Minnesota

Thunderstorms dominated the last few days of June and the first few days of July, bringing more than 2.5 inches to at least 60 climate stations.

Speaking of wet, for last month Rochester reported its 4th wettest June in history, Preston its 6th wettest, and Grand Meadow its 10th wettest June. Within the state climate observing network, 38 new daily rainfall records were set during the month of June.

