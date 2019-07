50 years since the Beatles released 'Here Comes the Sun'

It's been 50 years since the Beatles song "Here Comes the Sun" was released by Apple Records.

As George Harrison said in the Beatles Anthology, "Here Comes the Sun was written at the time when Apple was getting like school, where we had to go and be businessmen." While on a break from a business meeting, he took a stroll through the garden outside Eric Clapton's home and wrote this song about how good spring feels after a dreary English winter.