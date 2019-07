A prickly pear cactus in bloom at the McKnight Prairie near Northfield, Minn., on July 4, 2019.

Minnesota wildflower sleuths Kelly Povo and Phyllis Root periodically send us reports on where and when to spot the best flowers.

Their latest dispatch comes from a protected prairie owned by Carleton College, where they found prickly pear cactus in bloom.

You can read more about their flower finds at their blog.