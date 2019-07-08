Family of man killed in encounter with police seek release of evidence

The family of Isak Aden, who died after standoff with police in Eagan last Tuesday, is demanding that authorities release evidence related to the case, including squad car and body camera footage.

Few details about the death of Aden, 23, have been made available, including who fired the shot or shots that killed the Columbia Heights resident.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions, that's why we need the BCA to releases the squad cam footage and body cameras of all officers involved immediately."" said Badrudin Aden, one of Isak Aden's siblings who spoke at a news conference Monday called by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it cannot released investigation information until its work is complete. The agency says the Aden family will be offered a chance to see some evidence before its eventual public release.

Last week, officials said officers from several jurisdictions responded Tuesday evening to a domestic assault call involving a firearm. They located the armed suspect, later identified as Aden.

Following a short foot chase, officers contained Aden and tried negotiating with him for several hours. At some point, shots were fired and Aden was struck. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital. Eagan police say shots were fired at about 10:41 p.m.

On Monday, Aden's siblings spoke of him as a gifted student and artist.

"He was easy going and it was easy to want to be around him. People were naturally drawn to him," said sister Sumaya Aden. "I can wholeheartedly say that my brother embodied what it truly meant to be a good person."