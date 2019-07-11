9 Minnesota waterfalls you can see on a daytrip

A group of kids visiting Tettegouche State Park pose for a picture in front of the park's High Falls.

You've probably heard of Gooseberry Falls. Or visited Minnehaha Falls, if you live in the Twin Cities area.

• Outside in MN: An MPR app for making the most of the outdoors

But that's just scratching the surface for what Minnesota offers when it comes to waterfalls. This list aims to highlight easily accessible, but perhaps less-visited, waterfalls across the state.

Hidden Falls — Nerstrand

Hidden Woods in Nerstrand Cassandra Parker

These falls aren't so hidden, located inside Nerstrand State Park, but they are pretty. The park "is comprised of the largest remnant of Big Woods vegetation in Minnesota," according to Explore Minnesota.

Minnemisinona and Minneopa falls — Mankato

Minnemishinona Falls in Mankato Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Here's a two-for-one waterfall getaway in Mankato. The 42-foot Minnemisinona Falls were on private land for many years, but are now open for the public to view. Head a few minutes away to see the falls at Minneopa State Park, and check out the bison herd while there.

Wolf Creek Falls — Sandstone

Wolf Creek Falls in Sandstone McGhiever via Wikimedia

These falls along the Cannon River sit in Banning State Park, and there are plenty of other activities nearby: rock climbing, paddlesports, hiking, even old quarry ruins to explore.

High Falls — Grand Portage

High Falls in Grand Portage Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Minnesota's tallest waterfall is on the Canadian border inside Grand Portage State Park. But at 120 feet, the High Falls are worth the trek.

Vermillion Falls — Hastings

Vermillion Falls Park in Hastings Regina McCombs | MPR News file

This 35-foot waterfall sits in downtown Hastings, a 30-minute drive down the Mississippi River from St. Paul, making it ideal for a quick day trip from the Twin Cities.

Winnewissa Falls — Pipestone

Winnewissa Falls inside the Pipestone National Monument Evan Frost | MPR News file

Pipestone National Monument is full of Native American culture, both current and historic, as well as the Winnewissa Falls. One viewpoint takes visitors up a staircase carved into the natural rock formations.

Ramsey Falls — Redwood Falls

Ramsey Falls in Redwood Falls Explore Minnesota

These rocky falls run inside the " Little Yellowstone of Minnesota" (a.k.a. Ramsey Park), which also hosts a campground, a trout stream, zoo, scenic overlooks and hiking trails.

Hidden Falls — St. Paul

Hidden Falls in St. Paul Explore Minnesota

Another falls named for their concealed nature, the urban Hidden Falls sit on the MIssissippi River near the The falls sit inside their namesake regional park, which was established in 1887 as one of four original park areas in St. Paul, according to the National Park Service.