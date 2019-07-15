50 years since Blood, Sweat and Tears (and other bands) went to space on Apollo 11 mixtapes

This week marks 50 years since the Apollo 11 spacecraft took off from Florida and landed the first humans on the Moon.

Did you know that astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins had mixtapes for their ride up? According to Vanity Fair, they were each given a compact cassette player for recording mission notes, and a friend of the astronauts loaded the tapes with their favorite songs — like "Spinning Wheel" by Blood, Sweat and Tears. The astronauts just recorded over the songs with notes later on.