Severe thunderstorm watch for central Minnesota until 10 p.m.

With Agate Days, Moose Lake polishes image of the state gem


1 Jessica Sander and Jen Maskrzelk (right). Maskrzelk's dad collected agates and took her out to pick agates all the time when she was a kid. Now she's passing it down to her sister (pictured) and son. Saturday was their first time finding agates. 
2 Walt Lower Jr., 88, dreamed up Agate Days with his friend 50 years ago and came up with the idea for their famous agate stampede. 
3 Jen Majkrzak holds a small agate up in the sunlight to show her sister and son what to look for. "Just get all the dirt off and once the sun hits it, that red that comes through is so pretty and you know it's an agate," Majkrzak said. 