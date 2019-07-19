'Toughest' job in government: Wheelock on what's next at DHS

Listen

With her deep government experience, Pam Wheelock was a natural choice to step in as acting commissioner at the Minnesota Department Human Services to try and stabilize the state’s largest agency after weeks of turmoil.

Pam Wheelock tells MPR News running DHS may be the state's toughest government job. Courtesy of University of Minnesota

DFL Gov. Tim Walz tapped her for the job following the resignations this week of commissioner Tony Lourey and his chief of staff.

Two other top officials in the department rescinded their resignations after Lourey left. Some lawmakers want to break up DHS.

Wheelock told MPR News on Friday she’s focused on bringing stability to DHS and that there are no scandals or “smoking gun” issues to be probed in the wake of the resignations. She said she has “great respect” for Lourey.

Managing the massive agency is a “hard, tough job, maybe the toughest one” in government, she said.