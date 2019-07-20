Another round of strong storms sweeping across Minnesota

Updated: 9:15 a.m. | Posted: 7:50 a.m.

After a round of severe thunderstorms battered parts of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Friday, another round of strong storms is pushing across southern Minnesota on Saturday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for southwestern Minnesota until 11 a.m. Saturday, and for south-central and southeastern Minnesota until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Find updated information on severe weather watches and warnings on MPR News' live weather blog.

The storms are bringing another round of heavy rain to a region that has been swamped by repeated rounds of storms in recent weeks. A flash flood watch is in effect for far southeastern Minnesota until 7 p.m. Saturday.

"This rain will be falling onto saturated soils. As a result, this rain will

quickly run off into rivers and streams resulting in flash flooding," the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., reported. "In addition, there will be the potential of street and other urban flooding. Mud and rock slides will be possible in the bluff areas."

A flash flood warning is in effect for the Rochester area until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Friday’s storms brought a swath of large hail and wind damage from the Little Falls area east toward Pine and Chisago counties, and on into western Wisconsin.

Justin Sorensen of Waconia was driving to Duluth with his family when he pulled to the side of Interstate 35 near Rock Creek and encountered baseball-sized hail.

It smashed his truck's windshield, and several of his passengers suffered minor cuts from flying glass.

"The first one hit the windshield and it just explodes, and then glass explodes into the truck, too, and just all over you," he recounted. "We were covering up the kids with blankets and stuff so they didn't get covered with glass -- but I mean, we were all covered with glass. Had it everywhere. Thank God we had sunglasses. We put those on to protect our eyes."

The Chisago County Fair closed early Friday evening in the wake of the heavy rain, wind and hail; it was set to reopen on Saturday morning. Wind gusts in excess of 80 mph and extensive tree damage were reported as the storms moved through western Wisconsin.