Cyclist fatally struck in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a bicyclist was struck and killed late Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened about 11:45 p.m. in north Minneapolis. Police say the bicyclist was northbound on Humboldt Avenue, passing Folwell Park and headed across Dowling Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle going west on Dowling Avenue. Investigators believe the bicyclist failed to stop for a stop sign on Humboldt Avenue.

The driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with police. They don't believe drinking or impaired driving played a role in the crash.

The bicyclist wasn't immediately identified.