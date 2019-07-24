U.S. Women’s National Team will play exhibition soccer game in St. Paul

The United States' Alex Morgan, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer match between the United States and Thailand in June.

The world champion U.S. Women's National Soccer team will play in St. Paul on Sept. 3.

The World Cup winners will play Portugal in a Tuesday evening game at Allianz Field, home of Major League Soccer's Minnesota United team, which is hosting the match. The game starts at 7 p.m. and stars Rose Lavelle, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are expected to play.

It's the third stop on a so-called victory tour that kicks off next month with a game against the Republic of Ireland in Pasadena. That California game will be the first game the team plays in the U.S. since its World Cup victory in France.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for season ticket holders and at 2 p.m. for Allianz Field waiting list members. Minnesota United newsletter subscribers can buy tickets starting on Monday and sales to the general public will begin next Wednesday.

More information is available at mnufc.com.

The tickets aren't being sold through Allianz Field except for on game day. All presales will be through ussoccer.com.




